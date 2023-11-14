trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687814
Speeding Car collides with truck in Muzzafarnagar's Chhapar

|Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Car collides with truck while travelling from Delhi to Haridwar. The incident took place in Muzaffarnagar area. During the incident, 6 people died. As per latest reports, the accident happened in Chhapar area.
Trending Videos

