Speeding Car crashes into Kachori Shop in Delhi

|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
Horrific incident witnessed in Delhi's Civil lines. As per latest reports, Speeding Car crashed into Kachori Shop in Delhi. No one has been injured in this incident. The whole incident has been recorded in CCTV. To know more about the same, watch this report.

