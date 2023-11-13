trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687588
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Speeding Car crushes many in Karnataka's Bengaluru

|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
A speeding car incident has come to light from Karnataka's Bengaluru. Actually, a video of an unruly vehicle has surfaced on social media. In this video, a vehicle coming at a very high speed is seen crushing many people. Watch the video to know the news in detail.
Follow Us

All Videos

West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
Play Icon3:24
West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
Play Icon3:9
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
Play Icon1:20
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) Falls To
Play Icon1:13
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) Falls To "Very Poor" Level Following Diwali Festivities
3-Time Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Showed Confidence In PM Modi Winning Grammy
Play Icon1:40
3-Time Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Showed Confidence In PM Modi Winning Grammy

Trending Videos

West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
play icon3:24
West Bengal: TMC leader Saifuddin Laskar shot dead
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
play icon3:9
'Testament To How Much Image Of “Bharat” Changed' S Jaishankar At BAPS Swaminarayan Temple
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
play icon1:20
Diwali 2023: Iconic Empire State Building Lit Up In Orange Hue As New York City Celebrates Diwali
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) Falls To
play icon1:13
Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) Falls To "Very Poor" Level Following Diwali Festivities
3-Time Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Showed Confidence In PM Modi Winning Grammy
play icon1:40
3-Time Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Showed Confidence In PM Modi Winning Grammy
bengaluru accident,bengaluru accident today news,Bengaluru Car Accident,bengaluru accident case,Road accident,bangalore road accident,accident in nice road bengaluru,bangalore me road accident,Bengaluru road accident,Bengaluru,bengaluru road accident news,accident,road accident in bangalore,bangalore accident,bengaluru accident video,road accident bengaluru,bengaluru road accident case,Car accident,road accident in bengaluru,bengaluru road accident today,