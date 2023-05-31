NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sports Ministry issues statement on excuse of medal in Ganges

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:16 AM IST
Wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Association President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had reached Haridwar. Meanwhile, the Sports Ministry has issued a statement on this and said that this medal is not just for the wrestlers, it is the medal of the people of the country. Along with this, the ministry said that the investigation is going on on the complaint of the wrestlers.

