Sreedhar Bevara, Author & CEO of BMR Innovations Management Consultancy, On Youth Empowerment and Budget Allocations for a Transformed India

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 06, 2024, 01:10 PM IST
In this insightful discussion, Sreedhar Bevara, Leadership Author and CEO of BMR Innovations Management Consultancy, delves into the recent interim budget, focusing on India's ambitious goal to become a $5 trillion economy. Bevara emphasizes the critical role of youth empowerment in the nation's prosperity, dividing it into two key areas: Knowledge empowerment and Economic empowerment.

