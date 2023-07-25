trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640154
Srinagar’s INOX Cinema witnesses Hollywood’s first houseful show after decades

|Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Srinagar’s INOX Cinema recently made history by witnessing Hollywood’s first full house after decades. However, Hollywood movies have struggled to attract a large audience in the past. The full house attendance of a Hollywood movie was a pleasant surprise for both cinema owners and local moviegoers.
