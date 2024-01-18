trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711032
Srinagar's Iconic Ganta Ghar Illuminated in Tricolor Glory Ahead of Republic Day 2024

|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
As the eve of Republic Day approaches, the iconic Ganta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, is aglow with the vibrant hues of the national tricolor. Witness the patriotic illumination, marking a symbolic celebration in the heart of the city as it prepares to honor India's Republic Day.

