Stamp on Siddaramaiah's name for Karnataka CM Face

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 01:35 PM IST

Siddaramaiah's name has been sealed for the post of CM in Karnataka. After much speculation, the Congress has finally chosen Siddaramaiah as its CM and DK Shivakumar as its Deputy CM. But no information has been received regarding the swearing-in yet.