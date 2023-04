videoDetails

STF DIG Anant Dev's big statement on Guddu Muslim and Shaista Parveen!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 17, 2023, 08:20 PM IST

STF DIG Anant Dev called Guddu Muslim the most vicious criminal on Zee News. Anant Dev further said that Guddu will be arrested soon because of Muslim and Shaista is hiding because of burqa.