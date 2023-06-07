NewsVideos
videoDetails

Stone pelting and arson in Kolhapur, police lathicharges protesters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Tension has arisen in Kolhapur and stone-pelting has taken place, Deputy CM Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had to appeal for peace. It is being told that some people had put the status of Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan on their mobiles in Kolhapur, after which it created an atmosphere of tension.

All Videos

CBI and forensic team reaches Balasore accident site
2:51
CBI and forensic team reaches Balasore accident site
Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he recalls Manish Sisodia during address
3:50
Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he recalls Manish Sisodia during address
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
4:57
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
Australian Team Reaches Oval For The World Test Championship Final
2:7
Australian Team Reaches Oval For The World Test Championship Final
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
2:22
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur

Trending Videos

2:51
CBI and forensic team reaches Balasore accident site
3:50
Arvind Kejriwal gets emotional as he recalls Manish Sisodia during address
4:57
Srishti stuck at 100 feet in Sehore's Borewell, Indian Army called for rescue
2:7
Australian Team Reaches Oval For The World Test Championship Final
2:22
Ramdas Athawale comments on Wrestlers Meeting with Anurag Thakur
kolhapur,kolhapur news,kolhapur violence,kolhapur hindu garjana morcha,aurangzeb controversy,hindu sanghatana protest in kolhapur,kolhapur hindu sanghatana protest,hindu protest against aurangzeb,hindutva organization,hindu janakrosh,protest in kolhapur,Aurangzeb,aurangzeb social media post,Maharashtra news,maharashtra kolhapur news,