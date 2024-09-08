videoDetails

Stone-Pelting Disrupts Ganesh Chaturthi Procession in Ratlam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 11:10 AM IST

Stone Pelting Video: Big news from Ratlam where stone pelting happened during Ganesh procession. There is tension in Ratlam after the stone pelting. And many vehicles have been vandalized. After this ruckus late at night, the police is continuously patrolling the area. There is a curfew like situation everywhere. It is being told that stones were pelted on Hindus carrying Ganesh idol. After which a riot broke out here. A large number of Hindus reached the police station to complain. Later the riot increased. Therefore, the police had to lathicharge to control the crowd. Police force has been deployed at various places in Ratlam.