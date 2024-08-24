videoDetails

Stone Pelting witnessed during Shreeji Yatra in Vadodara

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 10:16 AM IST

Shree Jee Yatra Ruckus: There has been a huge uproar during Shreeji Yatra in Vadodara, Gujarat. The uproar has resulted in a stampede. The video of this incident has surfaced.