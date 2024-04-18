Advertisement
Stones pelted at Ram Navami procession in West Bengal

Updated: Apr 18, 2024, 07:38 AM IST
In West Bengal, on the day of Ram Navami, stones were pelted at a procession in Murshidabad. People have showered stones from the rooftops. Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had expressed fear of riots. Anticipating Mamata, PM Modi had mentioned Ram Navami in his election speeches.

