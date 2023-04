videoDetails

Stones pelting at the procession in Bihar's Nalanda and violent clashes take place

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

Ram Navami Violence: The fire of violence on Ram Navami procession was seen till Jharkhand after Bengal and Bihar. Stones were pelted at the procession in Bihar's Nalanda and violent clashes took place.