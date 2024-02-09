trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2719629
Strict Action against miscreants in Haldwani Violence Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 11:58 AM IST
A ruckus broke out in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani in Uttarakhand on Thursday. The city team had reached Malik's garden to remove illegal encroachment, on which the local people started pelting stones. So far four people have died in this incident

Maulana Tauqeer Raza appealed to Muslims
Maulana Tauqeer Raza appealed to Muslims
Planning was done to spread violence, big revelation
Planning was done to spread violence, big revelation
VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers
VIRAL VIDEO: Argument on Bengaluru Bus Escalates to Shoe Fight Among Passengers
Maharashtra Fire: Mumbai's Dhobi Talao Electric Shop, Firefighters on Scene for Response
 Maharashtra Fire: Mumbai's Dhobi Talao Electric Shop, Firefighters on Scene for Response
Haldwani Violence: 4 Dead, 250 Injured; Curfew Enforced, Schools Closed
Haldwani Violence: 4 Dead, 250 Injured; Curfew Enforced, Schools Closed

