videoDetails

Strict Security arrangements made in view of Amarnath Yatra

| Updated: Jun 22, 2024, 01:06 PM IST

Amarnath Yatra 2024 Update: Security arrangements have been tightened regarding Amarnath Yatra. Patrolling by security forces has been increased. Many new checkpoints have been built between Kathua and Jammu. Drones are being used for security. Surveillance is being done through cameras and CCTV. BSF DG visited Jammu. simultaneously. Reviewed the situation on the international border.