Strong evidence of inciting people of Nuh through social media posts

|Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 11:38 AM IST
Nuh Violence Update LIVE: The biggest news is coming about the Nuh violence and it has come to know that the Nuh violence was a well-planned conspiracy. Some evidence related to this is going viral on social media. Actually, before the violence some messages were circulated on social media, in which revenge is being talked about. It is also being said in a message that a case is not made out in an accident. At the same time, attempts to incite people have also been made in these messages. Police is investigating all these social media audios, videos and messages.

