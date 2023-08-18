trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650280
Strong tremors of earthquake in Columbia

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 06:56 AM IST
Earthquake in Colombia: An earthquake occurred in Bogota, the capital of Colombia. Intensity measured 6.3 on the Richter scale. Crowds of people thronged the streets of the city.

