Study: Fungal intruder shrinks, develops to aid infection spread in brain

According to new research from the University of Utah Health, a fungus that is a major cause of fungal meningitis undergoes a remarkable change once it enters the body, allowing it to infect the brain. In mouse studies, the fungal intruder shrinks and develops features that aid infection spread in a matter of days as it moves through the body. The findings of the study were published in the journal Cell Host & Microbe. The discovery could lead to new strategies for blocking Cryptococcus neoformans infection and preventing detrimental effects on the host. C. neoformans is the leading cause of a rare but deadly swelling of the brain that occurs in people with weakened immune systems.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:40 AM IST
