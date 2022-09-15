NewsVideos

Study reveals that children learn from observation and experimentation

Children learn by seeing and experimenting on their own. They also learn from what others say to them, particularly adults and authority figures such as their parents and teachers. When children discover something unexpected, they seek out more information by asking questions or testing claims. Previous research indicates that whether children investigate adults' surprise assertions varies by age, with children over the age of six being more likely to seek out extra information than children aged four and five. However, there has been little research into why children seek information after being given something startling by adults. A new study published in Child Development by researchers at the University of Toronto and Harvard University aims to answer this question.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 04:00 PM IST
Soil microbiota can boost growth of invasive plant species
Soil microbiota can boost growth of invasive plant species

