Stunning: Vaani Kapoor flies from Mumbai in her casual best

Bollywood stars hand-pick their best outfits for every outing. Actress Vaani Kapoor was snapped at Mumbai airport. She wore a beige-coloured top and overcoat. The actress paired it with black pants. The actress made sure to pose a little for the cameras.

|Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 11:50 AM IST
