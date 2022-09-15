Stunning: Vaani Kapoor flies from Mumbai in her casual best
Bollywood stars hand-pick their best outfits for every outing. Actress Vaani Kapoor was snapped at Mumbai airport. She wore a beige-coloured top and overcoat. The actress paired it with black pants. The actress made sure to pose a little for the cameras.
