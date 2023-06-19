NewsVideos
"Such A Mindset Won’t Be Tolerated In the State" Narottam Mishra On The Bhopal Boy Thrashed And Asked To Bark Like Dog

|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:10 PM IST
Soon after a boy was thrashed and asked to bark like a dog in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that National Security Act 1980 has been invoked against the culprits.

