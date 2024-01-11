trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708680
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Suchana Seth, Accused in 4-Year-Old Son's Death, Undergoes Medical Examination with Police in Calangute, Goa

|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 05:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Today, Suchana Seth, the accused in the tragic death of her 4-year-old son, underwent a routine medical examination under police supervision. The procedure took place after she was temporarily taken from Goa's Calangute police station. The ongoing investigation into the heartbreaking incident is marked by this crucial step, ensuring a thorough examination of all aspects surrounding the case.

All Videos

How The New Atal Setu In Mumbai Will Tremendously Help The People..
Play Icon1:5
How The New Atal Setu In Mumbai Will Tremendously Help The People..
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav makes huge allegation on BJP
Play Icon2:10
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav makes huge allegation on BJP
Anurag Thakur hits hard on Congress over Temple Invitation
Play Icon1:15
Anurag Thakur hits hard on Congress over Temple Invitation
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
Play Icon10:31
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
Earthquake Tremors Jolts Delhi-NCR
Play Icon2:24
Earthquake Tremors Jolts Delhi-NCR

Trending Videos

How The New Atal Setu In Mumbai Will Tremendously Help The People..
play icon1:5
How The New Atal Setu In Mumbai Will Tremendously Help The People..
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav makes huge allegation on BJP
play icon2:10
SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav makes huge allegation on BJP
Anurag Thakur hits hard on Congress over Temple Invitation
play icon1:15
Anurag Thakur hits hard on Congress over Temple Invitation
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
play icon10:31
Watch TOP 100 news of the day
Earthquake Tremors Jolts Delhi-NCR
play icon2:24
Earthquake Tremors Jolts Delhi-NCR