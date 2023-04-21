NewsVideos
Sudan Conflict: PM Modi calls high-level meeting!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 21, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
PM Modi called a high-level meeting in India on the ongoing conflict in Sudan. After which preparations are being made to bring back the Indians trapped in Sudan safely.

