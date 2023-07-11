NewsVideos
Sudden flood came from the mountain and scattered families

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
Himachal Floods Update: The rainy season will continue in Himachal for the next 3 days. The Shimla-Kalka rail route has come to a complete standstill after the rains. In Uttarakhand too, a warning of heavy rain has been issued in the next 48 hours.

