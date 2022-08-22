Sudden rise in Dengue cases in India, what are numbers in different states?

Increase in Dengue cases among several parts of India. Every year, the monsoon is one weather that gives rise to a number of vector-borne diseases. The primary way that the viral illness is spread to humans is through a mosquito bite.

| Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 10:23 PM IST

Increase in Dengue cases among several parts of India. Every year, the monsoon is one weather that gives rise to a number of vector-borne diseases. The primary way that the viral illness is spread to humans is through a mosquito bite.