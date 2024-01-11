trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708575
Sudhanshu Trivedi attacks Congress for rejecting Ram Temple Invitation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi held a press conference today. During the Press conference, he made a scathing attack on Congress. Sudhanshu Trivedi attacked Congress for rejecting the invitation to Ram temple. Further he said that Congress has a habit of boycotting.'

