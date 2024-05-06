Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2747221
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at Farooq Abdullah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 06, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Politics has erupted over Farooq Abdullah's statement amid Lok Sabha elections. On one hand, S Jaishankar has made stern reply to Farooq Abdullah. Further, Sudhanshu Trivedi has made huge remark cornering Farooq Abdullah.

All Videos

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
Play Icon00:51
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
Play Icon01:48
BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Play Icon01:32
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
Play Icon01:00
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart
Play Icon01:21
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart

Trending Videos

Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
play icon0:51
Sanjay Leela Bhansali Sidelines Richa Chadha; Hold Sharmin Segal Close | VIRAL VIDEO
BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
play icon1:48
BSP announces Shyam Singh as new candidate for Jaunpur
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
play icon1:32
Acharya Pramod Krishnam makes huge remark on Ram Temple
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
play icon1:0
Viral Video Shows This 'Rainbow Sourdough Bread' Leaves Internet Mesmerized
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart
play icon1:21
Viral Video: Woman Surprises Auto Driver Uncle With New Water Bottle, His Heartwarming Reaction Will Melt Your Heart