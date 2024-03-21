Advertisement
Sudhanshu Trivedi hits back at opposition over controversial remarks

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, opposition is seen continuously attacking PM Modi by words. Recently, Sanjay Raut made derogatory remarks about PM Modi and compared him with Aurangzeb. Sudhanshu Trivedi has hit back at opposition over controversial remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

