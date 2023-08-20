trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2651183
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sunny Deol's bungalow will be auctioned for non-payment of loan, Sunny gets bank notice

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 01:50 PM IST
Gadar-2 actor Sunny Deol's bungalow may be auctioned for non-payment of loan, for this a bank has sent a notice to Sunny Deol. Please tell that Sunny Deol had given the name of father Dharmendra as a guarantor.
Follow Us

All Videos

Russia's Mission Moon failed, Luna-25 collided with the moon
play icon7:45
Russia's Mission Moon failed, Luna-25 collided with the moon
MP did not develop during Congress rule - Amit Shah
play icon10:13
MP did not develop during Congress rule - Amit Shah
JP Nadda reached Himachal... 'Central government will not back down in helping'
play icon4:10
JP Nadda reached Himachal... 'Central government will not back down in helping'
Will give report card of 18 years in Madhya Pradesh – Amit Shah
play icon0:48
Will give report card of 18 years in Madhya Pradesh – Amit Shah
Big bomb blast in Pakistan! 11 laborers died
play icon0:51
Big bomb blast in Pakistan! 11 laborers died

Trending Videos

Russia's Mission Moon failed, Luna-25 collided with the moon
play icon7:45
Russia's Mission Moon failed, Luna-25 collided with the moon
MP did not develop during Congress rule - Amit Shah
play icon10:13
MP did not develop during Congress rule - Amit Shah
JP Nadda reached Himachal... 'Central government will not back down in helping'
play icon4:10
JP Nadda reached Himachal... 'Central government will not back down in helping'
Will give report card of 18 years in Madhya Pradesh – Amit Shah
play icon0:48
Will give report card of 18 years in Madhya Pradesh – Amit Shah
Big bomb blast in Pakistan! 11 laborers died
play icon0:51
Big bomb blast in Pakistan! 11 laborers died
Sunny Deol,Sunny Deol Home Mortgage,Sunny Deol Loan,Sunny Deol Home Auction,Gadar 2,Bank of Baroda,Gadar 2 Breaking,सनी देओल का बंगला,कर्ज ना भरने पर नीलाम होगा सनी देओल का बंगला,sunny deol news,मुंबई बंगला होगा नीलाम,नहीं चुकाया 56 करोड़ रुपए का लोन,Gadar 2,gadar 2 movie,Gadar 2 review,Gadar,gadar 2 full movie,Gadar 2 trailer,Sunny Deol Gadar 2,new gadar 2 song,Gadar 2 collection,Gadar 2 Movie review,gadar 2 vs omg 2,gadar 2 public reaction,