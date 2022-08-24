Supertech Twin Tower Demolition with over 3,500 Kg Explosives to destroy Towers in 10 Sec

Noida Supertech twin towers are all set to be demolished sharp at 2.30 pm on August 28. Modern engineering, advanced technology, and the rule of science will be used to demolish the illegal high-rise construction

| Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 07:08 PM IST

