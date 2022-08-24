NewsVideos

Supertech Twin Tower Demolition with over 3,500 Kg Explosives to destroy Towers in 10 Sec

Noida Supertech twin towers are all set to be demolished sharp at 2.30 pm on August 28. Modern engineering, advanced technology, and the rule of science will be used to demolish the illegal high-rise construction

|Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
Noida Supertech twin towers are all set to be demolished sharp at 2.30 pm on August 28. Modern engineering, advanced technology, and the rule of science will be used to demolish the illegal high-rise construction

All Videos

Bihar Vidhan Sabha: Why did Nitish Kumar got angry while giving his speech?
24:45
Bihar Vidhan Sabha: Why did Nitish Kumar got angry while giving his speech?
This big leader left BJP along with 6500 workers, said - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is just a matter of saying
1:17
This big leader left BJP along with 6500 workers, said - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is just a matter of saying
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav targets BJP
13:52
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav targets BJP
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the assembly
9:28
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the assembly
The CCTV footage of 44-year-old Supreeth, who died in a painful road accident in Bangalore
2:29
The CCTV footage of 44-year-old Supreeth, who died in a painful road accident in Bangalore

Trending Videos

24:45
Bihar Vidhan Sabha: Why did Nitish Kumar got angry while giving his speech?
1:17
This big leader left BJP along with 6500 workers, said - Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is just a matter of saying
13:52
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav targets BJP
9:28
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav addresses the assembly
2:29
The CCTV footage of 44-year-old Supreeth, who died in a painful road accident in Bangalore
India,