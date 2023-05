videoDetails

Supporters engaged in persuading Sharad Pawar, watch Supriya Sule's FB LIVE

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 01:50 PM IST

NCP leader Sharad Pawar had resigned recently. After which his supporters are continuously engaged in persuading him. See in detail in this report how Supriya Sule tried to persuade Sharad through Facebook Live.