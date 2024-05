videoDetails

Supreme Court rejects Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Extension Petition

| Updated: May 28, 2024, 01:24 PM IST

Supreme Court on Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail Extension: Arvind Kejriwal has received a big blow from Supreme Court in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. On behalf of Arvind Kejriwal, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi presented a petition before SC demanding extension of interim bail by 7 days. Singhvi requested to list the matter for hearing tomorrow. Amid this, Supreme Court has rejected Kejriwal's petition.