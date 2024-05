videoDetails

Supreme Court Rejects Hemant Soren's Interim Bail Petition

| Updated: May 22, 2024, 02:28 PM IST

Supreme Court on Hemant Soren: Hemant Soren has received a big blow from the Supreme Court. Supreme Court has rejected Hemant Soren's Interim Bail petiton. Hemant Soren had filed a bail plea for election campaigning.