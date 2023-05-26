NewsVideos
Supreme Court to announce big Verdict on New Parliament Building Inauguration

|Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
New Parliament Building Inauguration: Political mercury is high regarding the new Parliament building. Advocate CR Jaya Sukin has filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding the inauguration of the new Parliament. In this petition, he has talked about the inauguration of the Parliament by the President of India, Draupadi Murmu. Now the question is, in which way will the Supreme Court decide whether PM Modi will inaugurate or someone else?

