Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Electoral Bond today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
The Supreme Court is going to give its verdict today regarding electoral bonds for donations to political parties. The Constitution Bench headed by the Chief Justice will give its verdict on the validity of electoral bonds. The petitioners say that the source of donations received by parties through electoral bonds is not known and it promotes corruption. Whereas the Central Government argues that the Electoral Bond Scheme has been brought to stop the use of black money in elections.

