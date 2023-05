videoDetails

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on Uddhav Thackeray's petition today

| Updated: May 11, 2023, 08:37 AM IST

The decision will come today on Shiv Sena's infighting that has been going on for the past several days. Today the Supreme Court will give its verdict regarding the petition of Uddhav Thackeray. Know in detail in this report what will happen during this period.