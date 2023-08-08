trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646314
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Supriya Sule targets Modi Government, 'BJP toppled 9 governments in 9 years'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Attacking the Modi government, Supriya Sule said that BJP people always talk, but what did BJP do in these 9 years. Only toppled state governments, increased inflation, gave jumlas.

All Videos

‘Let’s See Each Other In 2025’ BTS Member Suga Announces Military Enlistment
play icon1:58
‘Let’s See Each Other In 2025’ BTS Member Suga Announces Military Enlistment
Gaurav Gogoi attacks PM Modi while presenting No Confidence Motion
play icon8:21
Gaurav Gogoi attacks PM Modi while presenting No Confidence Motion
Nishikant Dubey launches scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Robert Vadra
play icon6:6
Nishikant Dubey launches scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Robert Vadra
Nishikant Dubey attacks Rahul Gandhi over No Confidence Motion
play icon7:48
Nishikant Dubey attacks Rahul Gandhi over No Confidence Motion
Nishikant Dubey makes huge remark on Opposition Alliance's Name
play icon7:34
Nishikant Dubey makes huge remark on Opposition Alliance's Name

Trending Videos

‘Let’s See Each Other In 2025’ BTS Member Suga Announces Military Enlistment
play icon1:58
‘Let’s See Each Other In 2025’ BTS Member Suga Announces Military Enlistment
Gaurav Gogoi attacks PM Modi while presenting No Confidence Motion
play icon8:21
Gaurav Gogoi attacks PM Modi while presenting No Confidence Motion
Nishikant Dubey launches scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Robert Vadra
play icon6:6
Nishikant Dubey launches scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Robert Vadra
Nishikant Dubey attacks Rahul Gandhi over No Confidence Motion
play icon7:48
Nishikant Dubey attacks Rahul Gandhi over No Confidence Motion
Nishikant Dubey makes huge remark on Opposition Alliance's Name
play icon7:34
Nishikant Dubey makes huge remark on Opposition Alliance's Name
supriya sule speech,supriya sule live,Sharad Pawar,Lok Sabha,Maharashtra news,Maharashtra,Manipur news,amit shah live,lok sabha live,Loksabha News,amit shah news,no confidence motion,no confidence motion lok sabha,lok sabha no confidence motion,no confidence motion parliament,parliament session today,today parliament news live,parliament live news,PM Modi Live,PM Modi in Lok Sabha,Indian Parliament live,