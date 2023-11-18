trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2689540
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearsal ahead of World Cup final 2023 match

|Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 04:36 PM IST
Surya Kiran aerobatic team rehearsal ahead of final match in Narendera Modi Stadium.The Defence PRO for Gujarat announced that the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team will enthrall people for ten minutes before the start of the final match to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area.
Follow Us

All Videos

TOP 100 News: Big news of the afternoon in a quick manner
Play Icon11:18
TOP 100 News: Big news of the afternoon in a quick manner
Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
Play Icon1:15
Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
Play Icon2:9
World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
Play Icon3:22
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
Play Icon3:25
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai

Trending Videos

TOP 100 News: Big news of the afternoon in a quick manner
play icon11:18
TOP 100 News: Big news of the afternoon in a quick manner
Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
play icon1:15
Poonch Brigade's Durga Battalion Organises Girl’s Hockey Tournament In Jammu & Kashmir | Indian Army
World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
play icon2:9
World Cup 2023 Finals: 'Win By 385 Runs' Mitchell Marsh's Score Prediction | India | Rohit Sharma
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
play icon3:22
Controversy erupts over Mallikarjun's controversial remark against PM Modi
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
play icon3:25
FIR registered against Aditya Thackeray in Mumbai
world cup 2023 final,World Cup final,Narendra Modi Stadium,Zee News,Breaking News,World Cup 2023,India Vs Australia World Cup,world cup 2003 final,India vs Australia,India vs Australia final,india vs australia final match,india vs australia in world cup final,India,india vs australia final 2023,india vs australia 2023 world cup final,Australia,india vs australia final day,india vs australia final world cup,air show,Surya kiran team,