Suspense ends, Siddaramaiah will be the CM of Karnataka -Sources

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 14, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

The suspense of who will become the Chief Minister in Karnataka is over. According to sources, Siddaramaiah will become the Chief Minister of the Congress. While DK Shivakumar will be the Deputy Chief Minister.