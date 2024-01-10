trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708355
Swami Prasad Maurya Controversial statement on Ram Mandir

Sonam|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Swami Prasad Maurya's controversial statement on Ram temple has come. Where Swami Prasad Maurya has justified the firing on Kar Sevaks. Whereas BJP has called that incident a black day. VHP has expressed protest over the controversial statement of Swami Prasad Maurya.

