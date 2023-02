videoDetails

'Swara Bhasker could meet the same fate as Shraddha Walker', says VHP leader Sadhvi Prachi

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Vishwa Hindu Parishad Leader Sadhvi Prachi commented on Swara Bhasker's marriage and even compared her marriage with Shraddha Walker's case. Watch the video.