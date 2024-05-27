videoDetails

Swati Maliwal Case Update: Delhi court rejects bail plea of Bibhav Kumar

Sonam | Updated: May 27, 2024, 06:54 PM IST

The bail hearing of accused Bibhav Kumar in MP Swati Maliwal case was held in the court today. The court has reserved the decision on bail after hearing the arguments of all the parties. Bibhav Kumar's lawyer has alleged in the court that on May 13, Swati Maliwal had come to CM Kejriwal's house as part of a conspiracy. While presenting her side, Swati has said that if Bibhav gets bail then it will put her and her family's life in danger.