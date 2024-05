videoDetails

Swati Maliwal Case Update: Delhi Police arrests Bibhav Kumar from CM’s residence

| Updated: May 18, 2024, 02:04 PM IST

Police have arrested the accused Bibhav Kumar in the Swati Maliwal case. The police will present him in the court today and seek remand. Bibhav Kumar has been arrested from CM Kejriwal's residence. Know in detail in this report what other action has been taken in this matter.