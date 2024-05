videoDetails

Swati Maliwal case update: Police seize DVR from Kejriwal's house

Sonam | Updated: May 19, 2024, 06:02 PM IST

Swati Maliwal Case Update: Delhi Police has seized DVR from CM Kejriwal's house. Delhi Police, engaged in the investigation of Swati Maliwal case, has reached CM residence. Delhi Police has also ordered a laptop and printer for the CM House. Delhi Police, which reached CM residence to investigate Swati Maliwal case, has taken the DVR in its possession....