videoDetails

Swati Maliwal makes huge revelation on Bibhav Kumar

| Updated: May 28, 2024, 01:20 PM IST

Swati Maliwal On Bibhav Kumar: Swati Maliwal issues huge statement in Delhi CM House Assault Case. Swati Maliwal herself told what happened to her that day at the CM residence. Along with this, Swati Maliwal has made a huge revelation on Kejriwal's PA Bibhav Kumar.