Swati Maliwal undergoes Medical Examination in Assault Case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

A case of assault on Swati Maliwal came to light on Monday. In this case, Swati Maliwal has undergone medical examination at Delhi's AIIMS. Further, FIR has been lodged against Vibhav Kumar in the same. Swati Maliwal had made serious allegations against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's PA Vibhav Kumar. After which this action has been taken.