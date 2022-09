Swiggy Delivery agent died due to SUV hit driven by a minor

A Swiggy delivery agent was killed when a minor driving an SUV hit his bike at Desh Bandhu Gupta Road in central Delhi. Police detained the minor who was driving the SUV. Swiggy Delivery agent died due to SUV hit driven by a minor

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 03:57 PM IST

