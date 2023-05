videoDetails

Sydney residents eagerly waiting for PM Modi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 23, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

Today is the second day of PM's Australia tour. A special event has been organized at Sydney's Olympic Stadium. Regarding this, the Sydney resident said, 'We are very curious.' At the same time, people have also taken leave to see Modi. In this connection, he said, 'If our lion is coming then it is a holiday'