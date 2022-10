T20 World Cup 2022 Daily Warp-Up: Defending champions Australia face thumping defeat vs New Zealand

Oct 22, 2022

If T20 World Cup 2022 had to be a tv series it would have been game of thrones cause just when you think this character is worth following he dies in the next episode,cricket pundits from around the world were calling West Indies Dark Horse ahead of the tournament and they could not even cross the first hurdle.